Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Sentenced In Excessive Speeding Case

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver, and former Raven, Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown received his sentencing on Wednesday related to a run-in with the law last year when he got caught speeding nearly double the area’s speed limit.

According to TMZ Sports, an Arizona judge ruled that Brown would be fined $473 for the offense, adding that none of it would be owed by Brown after receiving credit for being jailed on the day of his arrest.

“This is my first time ever getting into anything,” Marquise Brown told Judge Cathy Riggs of the Desert Ridge Justice Court.

(Credit: FOX10)

Marquise Brown Gets A Slap On The Wrist For Crazy Speeding

Brown was arrested on Aug. 3, 2022, after hitting 126 mph on Loop 101 freeway in north Phoenix, AZ — nearly double the 65 mph speed limit.

The wideout was not inebriated during the joyride, but his speeding was at the criminal level, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper that pulled Hollywood over. The wideout was hit with a class 3 misdemeanor for excessive speeding.

Brown initially faced two charges, including violating HOV lane rules, but one was dismissed.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Fateful Draft Night For Hollywood Brown

In 2022, Brown recorded 67 catches for 709 receiving yards and three touchdowns in Arizona last season.

The sentence was a relief to both Brown and the Cardinals. With the expectations that lead Cardinals wideout DeAndre Hopkins may get traded this offseason, all the targets and attention should go to Marquise Brown as the next man up.

The Baltimore Ravens traded Brown in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Baltimore received the No. 23 pick in that year’s draft before ultimately trading down to the No. 25 spot.

“I asked [Baltimore] for a trade after the season,” Brown said regarding his move, as relayed by the Ravens’ official site. “It was just my happiness.”

Brown mentioned that Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was aware of his desire to leave Baltimore.

Marquise Brown Joins Cardinals In 2022 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“I talked to Lamar about it after my second year,” Brown added. “Then after my third year, leading up to the end of the season, he wasn’t playing. I let him know again like, ‘Bro, I can’t do it.’

“It’s not really on Lamar. I love Lamar. It was just, the system wasn’t for me. I love all my teammates. I love the guys. But, it was just something I had to think about for myself. The Ravens, we both handled it the right way. I didn’t go out and make anything public. I just kept it in house, kept working. It all worked out.”

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)