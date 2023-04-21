Arizona Cardinals Show Off Their New, Toned-Down Threads

Videos by OutKick

The Arizona Cardinals were very much in need of a uniform refresh after wearing the same uniforms for nearly two decades. In fact, according to the team, they haven’t refreshed their look since 2005.

On Thursday, the Cardinals unveiled their latest batch of threads, which sees their on-field look getting toned down quite a bit.

Maybe more than a bit.

The new home uniform is red with an “Arizona” wordmark across the chest… that’s about all there is to say about the home jersey.

It’s hard to pick out any details on this. but fortunately, the team gave us a close-up look at anything noteworthy.

Perforated numbers, a raised logo, the state name on the jersey, and a hanger effect that says “Protect The Nest.” Those plus the use of Nike’s Vapor Fusion template are the big changes.

The team will also use a new helmet that includes a slightly redesigned 3-D logo. However, this logo appeared on the Cardinals’ alternate black lids from last season, which will also stay in their rotation.

It’s not a terrible look, but it’s completely unremarkable. I don’t know, maybe the white and black jerseys can salvage the set.

The Black And White Uniforms Do Indeed Salvage The Set

…alright, maybe a little.

The road white and black alternate jerseys maintain a simple more traditional style, but also feature stripes on the sleeve, with a “Cardinals” word mark on the center stripe.

The white jersey has a bit of a Wish.com Ohio State jersey vibe happening, but I don’t hate it.

As for the team’s new black alternate getup, it’s the reverse of the road jersey,

The black uniform is definitely the best of the set. And that black helmet is nice looking too.

The Cardinals might be able to mix and match this set. If so, I think the best combo would be the following: white jersey, black helmet, black pants.

You’re welcome.

