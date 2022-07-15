Arizona Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray Eyeing Contract Extension Before Training Camp: Report

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has made his stance clear in his demand for a contract extension from the team: pay me.

According to a new report from ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the relationship between Murray and Arizona, which has seen a fair deal of contention, appears to now be going smoothly as the two sides continue their contract talks.

The report forecasted that both parties are eyeing the start of training camp as a deadline for the deal.

“Based on my conversations, talks are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood,” Darlington reported Thursday.

Murray continues to be one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL: combining for 90 total touchdowns through the air (70) and on the ground (20).

In his NFL career, Murray has completed 66.9 percent of his throws, also accruing 11,480 passing yards, 70 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

Murray has additionally rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns on 314 carries.

After scrubbing the Arizona Cardinals clean off his personal Instagram account and unfollowing the team in February, Cardinals fans began to worry if the headstrong QB was setting his sights on a new home without the proper expectancy of an extension from Arizona communicated to Murray’s team.

“I play this game for the love of it, my teammates, everyone who has helped me get to this position that believed in me & to win championships,” Murray wrote in a February 14 Instagram post.

In April, the Cardinals opted to pick up Murray’s fifth-year option on his rookie deal. Murray was drafted first overall out of Oklahoma in 2019. Since then, Murray has amassed a 22-23-1 record as the team’s starting quarterback and played his way to two Pro Bowl selections (2020, 2021).

Murray helped elevate the 2021 team into the postseason, his first appearance but had a dreadful debut. Facing the Los Angeles Rams, Murray set a career-low in passer rating (40.9) after throwing 137 yards, two interceptions and zero touchdowns in the 34-11 loss.

