Kyler Murray Causes Betting Odds Shift For No. 3 Pick After Telling Cardinals To Draft Offensive Tackle

Videos by OutKick

Kyler Murray was the least-sacked quarterback in the NFL during the 2022 season, but that isn’t stopping him from asking for more protection. The 25-year-old reportedly wants Arizona to boost its offensive line during the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, which has led to a direct shift in betting odds.

Kyler Murray wants O-Line help. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Murray, entering his fifth season with the Cardinals, has lost six more games than he has won during his young career. There was a lot of speculation that the team may want to move on from their former No. 1 overall pick, but then it signed him to a big extension last year.

In addition, much of the team’s new brass was in attendance at Murray’s confetti-filled statue reveal at Oklahoma over the weekend. They went out of their way to show support for their young signal-caller— on Draft week, no less!

Although Murray has the coaching staff and front office’s support, that doesn’t mean that Arizona will pick on behalf of their quarterback. But that didn’t stop him from making a request.

Kyler Murray wants the Cardinals to draft a specific player.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Murray is high on Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson and has made that clear within the organization. He wants the Cardinals to draft Johnson with the No. 3 overall pick.

As a result of Garafolo’s report, Johnson has since moved to +250 odds as the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook to be the third player drafted on Thursday night. C.J. Stroud is listed second at +275, which presumably reflects the idea that Arizona could trade back.

Johnson is likely to be the first offensive lineman off of the board on Thursday night, but No. 3 might be a stretch. Perhaps the Cardinals could move back for capital and still get Murray the guy he wants?

They could also choose to go in a completely different direction. Will Anderson Jr. has been linked to Arizona over the past few months. Jalen Carter may provide a boost to the defensive line.

Murray just hopes that it’s a big left tackle out of Ohio State. And now many sports bettors do too!