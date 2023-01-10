The Arizona Cardinals won’t hire a new head coach without consulting with Kyler Murray.

Kliff Kingsbury got the boot after a disappointing 4-13 season, but as OutKick’s Zach Dean noted, it’s not all bad for the former Texas Tech coach. Now, he simply has more time to spend with his girlfriend.

While Kingsbury soaks up a little R&R, the Cardinals are now on the hunt for a new coach, and owner Michael Bidwell revealed Murray’s “input” will be measured in the coaching search.

“Absolutely want to get the input of our leaders, including Kyler, and spoken with a number of leaders already,” Bidwell said after Kingsbury was fired.

Is including Kyler Murray a smart decision?

If you believe the reporting all season long, Murray hasn’t not been the most positive influence in the locker room.

There were multiple reports that the dual-threat QB and Kingsbury butted heads during the atrocious season. A report from back in December claimed Murray’s negative attitude was “starting to get to people.”

Is that really the guy you want to trust when looking for a new coach?

The Cardinals will ask Kyler Murray for his input on the team’s coaching search. Kliff Kingsbury was fired after a disappointing 4-13 season. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray is a great football player when he’s healthy and rolling. I don’t think anyone disagrees with that assessment. However, there’s a big difference between being a star and being a guy you want “input” from during a coaching search.

This is the same guy the Cardinals initially wanted a clause in his contract requiring him to watch film. You really want his input on a coaching search?

Kyler Murray will have input on Arizona’s coaching search. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

It seems like the Cardinals might be setting themselves up for more chaos down the road. Find the right guy, and just hire him. Don’t let the QB dictate the situation.