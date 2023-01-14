Arizona Cardinals A.J. Green House Was Burglarized, Police Searching For Suspect

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green’s house was burglarized on Friday night and police are now looking for the suspect.

TMZ is reporting that the house was fortunately empty at the time – neither Green nor his family were in the Roswell, Georgia home. The 5,100 square-foot house is about 90 minutes from Green’s alma mater at the University of Georgia in Athens.

A.J. Green’s house was robbed on Friday night and police are looking for the suspect. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It’s unclear what exactly the thief may have gotten away with, however he didn’t have that much time. Cops said that he tripped a house alarm, causing them to respond as the suspect fled.

Police say there is also surveillance camera footage from around the house that they are currently reviewing, however they are unsure if it captured the intruder.

Green just wrapped up his NFL season as the Arizona Cardinals didn’t make it to the playoffs. The 7x Pro Bowler finished with two touchdowns on the year and 236 yards. The team finished 4-13 on the season.

Prior to joining Arizona, Green was with the Cincinnati Bengals where he finished second all-time for the franchise in receiving touchdowns, yards, and receptions. Chad Johnson holds the team record for all of those.