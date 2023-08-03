Arizona Board Of Regents Meeting Thursday As Fears Of PAC-12 Collapse Loom

Videos by OutKick

It appears Arizona and Arizona State could have their futures locked up in the coming days.

The PAC-12 is on the brink of collapse as George Kliavkoff continues to fail to get programs to agree to a new media deal.

The main option on the table is a streaming focused deal with Apple. That’s simply not good enough, and it has led to teams looking for options.

Arizona is a target of the Big 12, Utah and Arizona State could be in the mix and the Big Ten reportedly has started taking a look at adding Oregon and Washington.

To put it as simply as possible, it’s pure chaos out west. Well, buckle up because things might get a hell of a lot more chaotic by the time the sun rises Friday morning.

Arizona board of regents meeting Thursday. (Photo by Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona board of regents set to meet.

The Arizona board of regents have scheduled a meeting for 6:05 p.m. local time in Arizona to discuss “possible legal advice and discussion regarding university athletics” in an executive session.

While further details aren’t issued to the public, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out what will likely be discussed. The ball is on the five yard line and it’s time to figure out what will happen with the Sun Devils and Wildcats.

247Sports’ Chris Karpman also reported the Big 12 is expected to meet privately Thursday and a vote could come “publicly as soon as Friday.”

This is it. Expect the Big-12 to meet privately tomorrow and vote publicly as soon as Friday.



ASU and Arizona are very close to exiting the Pac-whatever https://t.co/1uBEgZ5bju — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) August 3, 2023

The PAC-12 is on the brink as the Wildcats and Sun Devils ponder future moves.

Let’s game play this out a little bit and try to envision what the next moves in this chess match might look at:

Arizona and Arizona State vote to leave the PAC-12. Utah follows immediately. The PAC-12 is now left with just six remaining members. The Big Ten extends invites to Oregon and Washington for partial media shares. The PAC-12 collapses/merges somewhere else.

That’s the most logical and rational sequence of events given the information that’s available right now. The other clear option would be that nothing happens, but generally speaking, meetings aren’t scheduled to discuss nothing.

ESPN reported it’s believed Arizona, ASU and Utah will move as a block. One goes, they all go. Well, it appears it’s time to find out if that’s the case or not.

It certainly appears smoke is up in the sky that something is about to happen.

Will Arizona State join the Big 12? (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest updates as we have them here at OutKick. This remains a very fluid and fast developing situation.