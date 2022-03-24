Arizona Basketball Player Can’t ‘Recall’ If He Touched TCU Cheerleader’s Chest

Arizona basketball player Bennedict Mathurin, who appeared to touch a TCU cheerleader’s chest after Sunday’s game, said Wednesday that he has attempted to reach out to the cheerleader to apologize for the incident.

“I actually sent an email, trying to reach out to the cheerleader,” Mathurin told reporters during a Sweet 16 press conference. “Through the TCU athletic department, I reached out to her and that is it.”

Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke issued his own statement and said that Mathurin didn’t recall if he touched the TCU cheerleader.

“Shortly after returning to Tucson, I was notified that people on social media were claiming a video clip showed Bennedict Mathurin may have made physical contact with a TCU student while walking off the court. I have reached out to TCU’s Athletics Department and I spoke with Bennedict,” Heeke said in his statement. “While he does not recall any contact, he has attempted to reach out to the TCU student through their athletic department to apologize.”

That’s an interesting stance. The basketball player can’t recall contacting the cheerleader’s chest with his hand.

Again, you make the call.

TCU isn’t saying much about the incident, and they’re not identifying the cheerleader.

“We have been in contact with the University of Arizona and received communication from their student-athlete,” TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati said in a statement.

As for Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd, he’s not saying anything about the situation. He’s deferring to the AD’s statement.

That’s right, nobody can recall if the basketball player touched the cheerleader. Nobody is saying a thing and that’s that.

Nothing to see here, I guess.