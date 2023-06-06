Videos by OutKick

Is Arianny Celeste in the mood to hit the beach?

It certainly appeared that way in a Monday post from the internet sensation and the face of the UFC’s octagon girl lineup.

Brittney Palmer recently went viral with a lingerie post of her own, and it looks like there’s plenty of Instagram likes to go around for both of them.

Celeste, who obviously won’t be outdone by her close friend, also managed to go viral on Instagram with recent post of her own.

Not only did she go viral, but Celeste rocked a yellow swimsuit and appeared more than ready to hit the beach at a moment’s notice.

Arianny Celeste is a star.

Arianny Celeste continues to prove she’s become pretty much an unstoppable force in the online game. When it comes to viral content, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many names in the game with more notable followings than Celeste.

She’s a star in the UFC and an even bigger star on Instagram. Life is definitely good when you can manage to go viral whenever you fire up the Instagram app from your cell phone.

Arianny Celeste continues to be a star online. She goes viral on a regular basis. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

There are plenty of women that hop on Instagram for a little bit and can generate some buzz. That happens on a regular basis.

The key is finding some staying power. That’s how you cash in. The momentum has to carry on for years, not just a few weeks.

Well, when it comes to Arianny Celeste, she’s been big for several years, and that’s definitely not going to change in the near future.

Arianny Celeste goes viral with new swimsuit photos. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

If you don’t already know, you do now! Take it away, Celeste!