Arianny Celeste Wants To Catch Everyone’s Attention With Lingerie Post

Arianny Celeste is doing her best to generate as much attention online as possible.

Celeste has been going viral multiple times a week recently, and it appears she has absolutely no interest in slowing things down.

The popular UFC octagon girl only seems interested in one thing:

Clout and racking up Instagram likes.

Don’t hate the player. Hate the game. The game is to get as much attention as possible, and Celeste is certainly not above it.

Arianny Celeste continues to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Arianny Celeste goes viral with lingerie post.

Well, Celeste swung for the fence with a recent lingerie post where she asked if she’d managed to catch anyone’s attention.

Apparently, she definitely did because the photo blew up, received thousands of likes and is catching fire online.

Mission accomplished, Arianny.

Celeste continues to dominate Instagram.

Listen, I’m certainly no expert on how to generate attention online. Most of my time is spent complaining about the Wisconsin Badgers, talking about “Yellowstone” and attacking the woke mob.

She has 3.2 million followers, and I most definitely do not. So, who am I to judge which strategy is more effective?

All we know for sure is that Celeste has been cranking out viral content left and right these days. She stars as the face of the UFC’s octagon girl lineup, and is never shy about mixing it up on social media.

Arianny Celeste has 3.2 million followers on Instagram, and goes viral on a regular basis. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Content, content, content! It’s the name of the game and Arianny Celeste continues to prove she’s among the best.

What will she do next to demand everyone’s attention? That remains to be seen, but we all know it’s coming.