Arianny Celeste Tests Instagram’s Limits With Topless Post

Arianny Celeste appears intent on finding out just how far she can push the limit on Instagram.

Celeste is a major fan favorite at OutKick and on Instagram, where she has north of 3.2 million followers.

Fans just can’t get enough of the incredibly popular UFC octagon girl, and it’s not a mystery why she has such a monster following.

It’s because Dana White’s popular octagon girl posts viral content like it’s going out of style, and she really pushed the limits with a recent one.

Arianny Celeste continues to go viral on Instagram. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste goes topless on Instagram.

There’s a lot to be said about Arianny Celeste. She has millions of followers, is one of the most famous people involved with the UFC and it’s been that way for nearly a decade.

The one thing you can’t say is that she doesn’t know how to generate clicks and attention online. She absolutely does, and that’s exactly what Celeste did with her most recent viral post.

She fired up Instagram, hit her followers with the classic hand bra move while rocking a hat, and it took no time at all for the photo to gain traction.

Celeste continues to light up the internet and Instagram.

Arianny Celeste has been on a run lately on Instagram that is certainly among the elite. Is it as good as Olivia Dunne’s run the past several months?

That’s something people on the internet will have to debate, but we might have to give Dunne the edge given the fact she recently went viral for promoting the military and getting a puppy. Embrace debate!

All we know for sure is Celeste is cranking out content, content and more content like it’s going out of style.

Arianny Celeste has millions of Instagram followers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The good news for her 3.2 million followers is Celeste shows no interest in back down even a little bit. That means there’s plenty more on the way.