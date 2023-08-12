Arianny Celeste Fires Up Instagram With Revealing Viral Post

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste is up to her old tricks on Instagram.

The popular UFC octagon girl is known for lighting up social media like it’s going out of style, and she’s been on a lengthy Instagram bender lately.

There’s only one speed Arianny Celeste knows:

Pedal to the medal.

Well, she’s definitely not slowing down, and made that clear with a recent post.

Arianny Celeste continues to go viral on a regular basis. She has more than three million Instagram followers. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste, once again, goes viral.

Celeste, who is an OutKick fan favorite, shared a revealing photo of herself for her 3.1 million followers, and it definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

In fact, it took absolutely no time at all for the photo to go viral. She just continues to prove she’s a force to be reckoned with.

Celeste is a major star on Instagram.

There’s a reason Arianny Celeste is the face of the UFC octagon girl lineup. Brittney Palmer, another fan favorite, might not be far behind, but there’s no doubt Celeste is at the top of the lineup.

In the internet era, it’s all about who can generate the most clout, get the most attention and put up the most likes.

It’s the nature of the beast, and few do it better than she does. There are plenty of women with large followings on Instagram. Plenty, but not many have north of three million and are a major figure in the sports world.

Arianny Celeste went viral on Instagram with a new post (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste has been on a roll all summer long, and it seems likely that’s going to continue for the months to come.