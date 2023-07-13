Arianny Celeste Parties In A Pool Cabana While In Vegas

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste knows how to do Las Vegas correctly.

There’s been a lot of chaos unfolding recently in Las Vegas. Some of the headlines have been nothing short of shocking.

Mainly, there was a massive brawl at Encore at Wynn and then an armed standoff at Caesars Palace, which ultimately ended without any injuries.

It’s been a tough run for Sin City over these past few days. Happens to the best of us. However, that doesn’t mean everyone there is struggling.

Arianny Celeste most definitely is not.

Arianny Celeste is incredibly popular online. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic)

Arianny Celeste knows how to do Vegas.

If “Entourage” taught us anything, it’s that there are many different versions of Las Vegas. You can hit the tables with a $100,000 bankroll or get a nice massage. Go rewatch the classic “Entourage” episode if you haven’t seen it before.

As for Arianny Celeste, she likes to hit up a pool cabana. For those of you who have done it before, you know it’s a clutch move.

While I’ve never done it at Red Rocks, it appears Celeste and her crew had a hell of a fun time.

Cabanas in Las Vegas are a pro move.

I have very few rules in life. One of them is I refuse to go to a pool at this point in my life unless I have a cabana. It can be a working class cabana, but it has to be a cabana.

You’re crazy if you want to cook in the sun without access to a cabana. It needs a fridge, a big TV, a great sound system, a couch and a couple extra chairs.

Anything less is unacceptable, and in Vegas, there is a wide range. Some places are amped up and crazy, others are fun but laid back (Mirage) and some are a disaster.

Arianny Celeste continues to drop viral content online. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

All I can say is Arianny Celeste has the right idea. Again, unaware of what Red Rock offers in its cabana amenities but judging from her video, it looks like a fun time.

Plus, who can be against the content train continuing to roll on? When Arianny Celeste decides to get after it on Instagram, you know it’s going to go viral.

Arianny Celeste hits up a cabana in Las Vegas. (Photo by Presley Ann/WireImage,)

Dive into a few more of the UFC octagon girl’s most viral posts below. She never stops rolling online!