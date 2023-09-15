Arianny Celeste Hits The Water In A Bikini As Summer Winds Down

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste is making sure to get the most out of the final days of summer.

As many OutKick readers know, there’s a movement in this country to end summer pretty much as soon as September starts.

Once Labor Day Weekend rolls around, a large portion of this great country likes to act like that’s the end of summer and fall is here.

That’s just simply not true. It’s not true at all. The final day of summer is September 23, and the popular UFC octagon girl definitely isn’t letting any of the last days go to waste.

Arianny Celeste has been on an incredible Instagram run lately. She recently posted a new video of herself hitting the water in a bikini. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Arianny Celeste busts out a bikini.

With just a few days of the glorious season known as summer left, Arianny Celeste decided the best option was to hit the water and she did it in a bikini.

Not only did Celeste go for a little dip, but managed to share a message about living a “happy life.” Instagram models and motivation messages, a story as old as the platform itself.

Her fans also appeared to enjoy it because the post garnered more than 30,000 likes in under 12 hours of being up.

Celeste is finishing summer strong.

Arianny Celeste has been on a very strong run lately. In fact, few women on Instagram have had as great of summers as her when it comes to pumping out content.

She swings for the fence often, and it usually ends with content that blows up and goes viral. That’s the nature of the beast, and it’s never been a problem for her.

Celeste even recently, once again, teamed up with her close friend and fellow UFC girl Brittney Palmer for a new video. The grind simply never ends.

Now, with just a few days of summer left, Arianny Celeste seems intent on finishing as strong as possible. I respect it.

Far too many people are already acting like the chilly weather is here. It’s not, and once the warm weather is gone, everyone will be wishing it was back.

Arianny Celeste continues to be a major star on Instagram. (Photo by Al Powers/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

For now, Celeste continues to ride out her high momentum as she closes down the best season time of the year on Instagram. Congrats for finishing strong.