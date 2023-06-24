Arianny Celeste Says Hello To Summer In A Bikini

Videos by OutKick

Arianny Celeste is ready to rock and roll this summer.

The UFC octagon girl has been on an absolute content tear lately, and it looks like her online domination won’t end soon.

In fact, it appears the opposite will happen. Summer is officially here, and that means the annual content Olympics for Instagram stars will unfold over the coming months.

Judging from Celeste’s latest viral post, she’s ready for another big time performance. She dropped a pair of photos of herself soaking up plenty of sun in a bikini.

Arianny Celeste isn’t slowing down.

The UFC’s most popular octagon girl has been on a tear the past couple months dropping viral content for her millions of fans.

She took a girls trip to Mexico a few months back, and it was implied the trip was done to boost spirits following a break up.

Well, ever since then, Celeste has been off to the races.

Arianny Celeste made it clear she’s ready for summer in a new viral Instagram post. The UFC octagon girl regularly goes viral with her content online. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Celeste regularly goes viral on social media.

Now, it’s nearing the end of June, the weather is heating up and Arianny Celeste appears to have officially declared war on summer.

Nobody should be surprised. This is exactly what fans have come to expect out of the UFC octagon girl for years.

This when she’s at her best. That’s where Celeste absolutely thrives as a content machine.

Arianny Celeste is one of the most popular women online, and has millions of Instagram followers. She’s also the most popular UFC octagon girl. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for MAXIM)

The annual summer content Olympics are officially here, and it definitely looks like Celeste showed up ready to win. Take it away!