Upcoming Spy Film With A-List Cast Looks Like The Perfect Popcorn Flick

The trailer for “Argylle” has hit the web, and it looks like an intriguing film.

The plot of the movie from Apple and Universal is described as follows:

From the twisted mind of Matthew Vaughn (Kingsman franchise, Kick-Ass) comes Argylle, a razor-witted, reality-bending, globe-encircling spy thriller. Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World franchise) is Elly Conway, the reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels, whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books—which center on secret agent Argylle and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate—begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Accompanied by Aiden (Oscar® winner Sam Rockwell), a cat-allergic spy, Elly (carrying Alfie in her backpack) races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.

Does that sound interesting to you? It certainly does to me, and the cast is outrageously loaded. Henry Cavill, Bryan Cransont, the incredible Sam Rockwell, Dua Lipa Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, CCP pawn John Cena and Rob Delaney will all make appearances.

Check out the trailer below, and then we’ll dive in.

“Argylle” looks like a lot of fun.

Many times, it’s okay for a film to just be about mindless fun. There doesn’t need to be a deeper message. Unfortunately, Hollywood has forgotten this fact. Now, the industry loves to pump out woke nonsense that lectures the audience instead of entertains.

We need to get back to having great entertainment, and that includes popcorn flicks. No meat and potatoes. Nothing deep. Just something incredibly fun.

It looks like that’s exactly what “Argylle” will be. You can flip off the brain, grab a couple beers, fire up a massive bowl of popcorn and just relax. Something tells me that’s exactly the kind of movie “Argylle” will be when it hits theaters in early 2024.

The first trailer for “Argylle” is out. The film features a loaded cast. (Credit: Apple TV)

Plus, how can anyone say no to a movie with a cast like this? Sam Rockwell is one of the most underrated actors in the history of cinema. The man only gives A+ performances.

He was amazing in “Richard Jewell” and “Vice.” Both are worth your time for his performances alone. Throw in the rest of the cast, including Dua Lipa, and you’re bound to have success.

Dua Lipa is out here singing, rocking Instagram and now starring in a major Hollywood movie. The woman only knows how to win.