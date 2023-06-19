Videos by OutKick

Although the Sioux Falls Storm are not having the season that they might have hoped, their win over the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday put them one step closer to the Indoor Football League playoffs. That’s great, but only the fine folks in Sioux Falls, S.., have any vested interest in the Storm.

And even that might be a stretch.

The rest of us are here to see a referee go flying, right? Right.

Sioux Falls competes in the Eastern Conference of the 14-team Indoor Football League. Other locations in the arena football league include Frisco, Green Bay, San Diego and Vegas.

The 11-time champion Storm traveled to Oklahoma on Saturday and played in front of a rowdy crowd on the ugliest field in football. Boise State has its smurf turf, Eastern Washington plays on a red field, and Central Arkansas has its grey and purple color scheme.

In Tulsa, the Oilers play on tar black turf— which is so horrible that it’s beautiful. (HAHA, YES!)

Here to cover the IFL’s @tulsa_oilers_fb game against the Sioux Falls Storm



The 1-10 Oilers will look to get their first home win of the season pic.twitter.com/BDfM6IxqyK — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) June 17, 2023

Although the game itself was exciting — the Storm played to a one-point win by holding off a comeback attempt in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter — the highlight of the afternoon came during the second quarter. Clifton Duck, a former App State defensive back who had a cup of coffee with the Chicago Bears, picked off the Tulsa quarterback in the back of the end zone.

As he took the ball out and took off up the field, there was a zebra in his way. Duck could not duck, dip or dodge him.

There was only one way forward —

Duck clobbered the official and sent him airborne. The ref didn’t just hit the turf. He got some serious air and flew a full three yards backwards and then hit the turf.

Clifton Duck with the INT in the end zone and the Storm are back in business!! pic.twitter.com/cW0p5fd7eR — Sioux Falls Storm (@siouxfallsstorm) June 18, 2023

The referee learned the hard way… get out of the way or get run over!