Are the Oakland A’s Intentionally Tanking Attendance?

The Oakland A’s continue to have horrid attendance numbers at RingCentral Coliseum through the 2022 season. The attendance numbers are so bad some people are starting to ask if the A’s ownership are intentionally trying to not sell tickets. With a potential move in the future, the actions are starting to lead more credence to the theory. Check out the full OutKick 360 segment in the video below.

Watch OutKick 360 live on YouTube from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Follow OutKick 360 on Twitter, and listen to full podcast episodes here.