Are The Braves Really Going To Let Freddie Freeman Walk To The Dodgers?

Despite Jon Morosi’s tweet that his sources suggested a Freddie Freeman conclusion was “due in the next 24 hours,” we’re still here wondering where the perennial all-star heads next. We know most of these writers report for the purpose of clicks, but it’s true that a conclusion is likely near. It’s just uncertain which of the Dodgers, Braves, or Yankees will go that extra mile to secure the 32-year-old star.

Will the Braves allow a player that’s been this generation’s Chipper Jones walk because they’re too chicken of that lengthy deal for an aging player? Reports early say the Braves offered Freeman a five-year deal while Freeman’s camp has reportedly asked for six or seven-years. The Dodgers have already offered that fifth year that Freddie Freeman sought, so now it’s time for the defending World Series champions to rebuttal.

A risk for sure offering a player a $30+ million/year contract deep into his 30’s, however we should also acknowledge that he’s deserving of that payday — from the Braves in particular. Freeman played the better part of his career underpaid and it would be fitting for the team to finally give him a contract to make him feel recognized for what he’s done for the franchise. He’s been clutch, a class act, and a certified leader in that clubhouse. This just wouldn’t feel right watching a guy hit .295 for a decade and almost 300 homers in one uniform all to be forced to the Dodgers. Give the man what he asks for!

Written by Gary Sheffield, Jr

Gary Sheffield Jr is the son of should-be MLB Hall of Famer, Gary Sheffield. He covers basketball and baseball for OutKick.com, chats with the Purple and Gold faithful on LakersNation, and shitposts on Twitter. You can follow him at GarySheffieldJr

