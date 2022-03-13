Are The Braves Really Going To Let Freddie Freeman Walk To The Dodgers?

Videos by OutKick

Sources: Freddie Freeman negotiations expected to reach a conclusion in next 24 hours and possibly by the end of tonight. #Dodgers have made a strong offer, and it is unclear if the #Braves will match it. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) March 12, 2022

Despite Jon Morosi’s tweet that his sources suggested a Freddie Freeman conclusion was “due in the next 24 hours,” we’re still here wondering where the perennial all-star heads next. We know most of these writers report for the purpose of clicks, but it’s true that a conclusion is likely near. It’s just uncertain which of the Dodgers, Braves, or Yankees will go that extra mile to secure the 32-year-old star.

Will the Braves allow a player that’s been this generation’s Chipper Jones walk because they’re too chicken of that lengthy deal for an aging player? Reports early say the Braves offered Freeman a five-year deal while Freeman’s camp has reportedly asked for six or seven-years. The Dodgers have already offered that fifth year that Freddie Freeman sought, so now it’s time for the defending World Series champions to rebuttal.

A risk for sure offering a player a $30+ million/year contract deep into his 30’s, however we should also acknowledge that he’s deserving of that payday — from the Braves in particular. Freeman played the better part of his career underpaid and it would be fitting for the team to finally give him a contract to make him feel recognized for what he’s done for the franchise. He’s been clutch, a class act, and a certified leader in that clubhouse. This just wouldn’t feel right watching a guy hit .295 for a decade and almost 300 homers in one uniform all to be forced to the Dodgers. Give the man what he asks for!