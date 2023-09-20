Are Odell Beckham And Kim Kardashian Sparking Up A Romance?

Videos by OutKick

Quite a comeback for Odell Beckham, Jr. … The Super Bowl-winning wideout is back to football this season, playing for the Baltimore Ravens. OBJ, 30, is also apparently back on the dating scene and entertaining the infamous Kim Kardashian as dating rumors sprout between the two.

According to multiple Hollywood outlets, Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham are confirmed “hanging out” nowadays — a small sign of a mega team-up.

Kardashian, 42, is single and mingling nearly a year since finalizing her divorce from rapper Kanye West. They shared four children.

Odell Beckham previously dated Lauren Wood until the two split this year. OBJ and Wood welcomed their son, Zydn Beckham, last year.

Rumors of this ‘hook-up’ first appeared in May.

The DailyMail reported that while Beckham and Kardashian have been “hanging out” lately, the connection may be purely platonic.

Right … casually hanging out. Nothing to see here.

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

“Kim and Odell are friends and have a lot of mutual friends in common,” the outlet relayed. “She’s not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person. Right now her main focus is on her kids and her businesses.”

Kim K.’s roster of dating athletes welcomes an elite talent like OBJ. Previous names associated with Kim include Heisman would-be Reggie Bush; former NFL WR Miles Austin; a supposed fling with international soccer star Cristiano Ronald; and the 72-day marriage to ex-New Jersey Nets big man, Kris Humphries.

Unlucky for Beckham, a famous curse tends to befall every athlete who dates a Kardashian. Such list includes ex-Laker Lamar Odom, who turned to drugs while sucked into the Kardashian spotlight. Then there’s O.J. Simpson, who was rumored to be involved with grand matriarch Kris Jenner in the early ’90s. His downfall seems more self-inflicted, but a coincidence? I think not.