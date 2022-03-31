Arch Manning’s NIL Valuation Expected To Be In The Millions

High school football phenom Arch Manning made perhaps the most influential decision of his short career when he joined the Twitter fraternity.

By creating a Twitter account recently, the fourth Manning quarterback to come through the pipeline — after Archie, Peyton and Eli — substantially increased his name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation. According to On3Sports’ Shannon Terry, Manning’s valuation is expected to increase to more than $2 million in the near future. Terry said that by the time football season rolls around, it will be around $2.5-$3 million.

Photo via: On3Sports

Big money certainly awaits for the Isidore Newman School junior, who is the No. 1 player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback has thrown for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions on 64.8% passing over his three years as starter.

The battle for Manning’s services appears to be exclusive to the SEC, with Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas rumored to be the four finalists.

“I think I’ll have a good idea, a good feeling, probably around next summer or next spring,” Manning said in October, via Sports Illustrated. “Right now, I have no idea.”

Manning figures to follow Alabama junior quarterback Bryce Young in securing a massive NIL deal once he lands on a college campus. While the numbers haven’t been revealed, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said before the 2021 season that Young had NIL deals in the seven-figures.

