Arch Manning Gains Significant Weight

Arch Manning reportedly is ready to rock and roll if Texas needs him under center.

Manning is now QB2 for the Longhorns after Maalik Murphy decided to transfer out of the program. If anything happens to Quinn Ewers, then the young phenom will immediately become QB1 for Steve Sarkisian’s team.

While there’s no guarantee he’ll play in the playoff against Washington – he won’t if everything goes according to the plan – Anwar Richardson reported the freshman QB “has improved to the point where he can run the entire offense” after spending most of the year as QB3.

Richardson also reported Manning is up to 225 after weighing 210 when he arrived in Austin. That’s a significant weight gain in under a year.

The young Manning QB appears to have put in the work, and now ready if needed.

Arch Manning puts on 15 pounds of muscle.

While lots of Texas fans desperately want to see Arch Manning under center so they can get a look at his full potential, it will remain the Quinn Ewers show in Austin for as long as he’s with the team.

There is absolutely no situation where Ewers is benched for Manning. As long as Ewers is healthy, then he’ll remain the starting QB for Steve Sarkisian’s program.

However, it certainly sounds like Arch Manning is more than ready if his number is called on. He spent the season buried on the depth chart taking a redshirt season.

When will Aarch Manning play for the Texas Longhorns? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There’s nothing wrong with that. Development doesn’t happen overnight, and simply being a five star recruit doesn’t mean you’re going to dominate on day one.

Now, Manning reportedly is ready to step in and start slinging it if anything happens, and has packed on 15 pounds of pure muscle. It certainly sounds like the weight training program in Austin has worked wonders for him.

A QB weighing a solid 225 pounds means he can take hits and survive the violence of the game.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reportedly now weighs 225 pounds. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Fans likely won’t see Manning in the CFP, but whenever he does get on the field again, you can guarantee fans will explode with joy. For now, he’s waiting in the wings. Let me know your thoughts on Arch Manning at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.