When Texas hosts No. 4 TCU, its quarterback of the future will be in attendance. Arch Manning is set to be in the stands as the Longhorns try to knock off the undefeated Horned Frogs at home on Saturday.

The unofficial visit is not a coincidence. It is going to be a massive weekend on the 40 Acres and the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit is a crucial piece to the puzzle.

Arch Manning is headed back to his future alma mater. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

While the game itself is one thing, Texas will also try to secure some big wins off of the field. A star-studded list of prospects will be in town and the recruiting department is going to be busy.

Here is a list of players who will be at Texas from the Class of 2023:

4* TE Duce Robinson

4* LB Anthony Hill

4* DB Javien Toviano

4* WR Johntay Cook

4* DE Colton Vasek

4* LB Derion Gullette

4* LB Liona Lefau

3* LB S’Maje Burrell

3* TE Spencer Shannon

3* OL Connor Stroh

3* OL Andre Cojoe

4* WR Jaden Greathouse

4* S Peyton Bowen

4* DB Bravion Rogers

4* WR Ja’Kobi Lane

4* WR DeAndre Moore

4* OL/DL Markis Deal

4* ATH Jelani McDonald

Here is a list of players who will be at Texas from the Class of 2024:

4* WR Freddie Dubose

4* OL Michael Uini

4* DE Colin Simmons

3* LB Dakyus Brinkley

4* DB Eli Bowen

4* DB Corian Gipson

3* S David Kabongo

3* DB Braylon Conley

4* WR Terry Bussey

4* ATH Aeryn Hampton

Needless to say, there will be a lot of talent in Austin, and that may not be the entire list. While most of the visitors are either Texas leans or uncommitted, there are also a few players who Sarkisian and his staff are looking to flip.

Regardless of who they are or where they come from, Texas would like to get them all in the boat. And that’s where Manning comes in. He is expected to play a big role in aiding the Longhorns’ recruiting efforts throughout the weekend and during the game.

Manning, who is set to enroll in January, is obviously a big recruiting tool. What wide receiver wouldn’t want to catch a pass from the nephew of Eli and Peyton? Wouldn’t a defensive end feel more excited about a school with a ‘Wonderboy’ quarterback leading the offense after a big stop?

Over the course of the last year, Manning has made multiple trips to Texas. He knows what the culture is like and he is an ambassador for the program. Where he might have wanted to sit in on meetings or chop it up with current players on previous visits, Manning can focus on having fun and trying to get as much talent as he can to join him next year.