Arch Manning Makes Texas Debut, Shows Off Impressive Mobility: HIGHLIGHTS

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning has finally touched the field for the Texas Longhorns.

The former five star QB and top recruit in America redshirted this season for the Longhorns sitting behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy.

Fans have been craving the chance to see the next Manning passer sling the ball around, but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has been taking his sweet time bringing Arch along.

Finally, the young phenom prospect got his first snaps of the season Friday night against Texas Tech, and fans in Austin got a look at the future.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 24: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns scrambles in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arch Manning gets his first snaps for the Texas Longhorns.

The young freshman entered late in the game during the 57-7 win over Texas Tech, and completed two passes for 30 yards and rushed for seven yards on three carries.

His mobility might surprise some fans unfamiliar with Arch’s game. You can watch every snap Arch played in his Texas debut below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The debut every @TexasFootball fan has been waiting for 🤘



Here's every single touch from Arch Manning's @TexasFootball debut ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K6fy1lecVv — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

Obviously, the sample size is incredibly small, but what’s important is Arch finally got to cut his teeth in the college game. A lot of fans wanted it to happen sooner, but Texas supporters have to understand Arch was never going to start over Quinn Ewers. That was never going to happen.

He wasn’t even going to start when Ewers went down with an injury. The QB1 role quickly shifted to Maalik Murphy.

His future is even cloudier now considering Quinn Ewers is expected to return to the Longhorns next season. While fans can debate that at a later date, all that matters right now is Arch finally got some real action in a college game. It came in the last regular season game of the year, but it’s better than not coming at all.

Arch Manning passes for 30 yards in Texas debut. The Longhorns beat Texas Tech 57-7. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Arch clocked his final stats at 2/5 passing for 30 yards and seven rushing yards on three carries. Not super impressive, but the tape is nice to see when he tucked it and ran. The future is bright in Austin. Now, fans can spend the next several months breaking down every snap like it’s the Zapruder film. Let me know your thoughts on Arch Manning’s future at Texas at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.