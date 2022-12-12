Arch Manning Reveals How He’s Recruiting Top Talent To Play With Him At Texas, Why He Committed To Longhorns

Arch Manning’s recruitment was unlike any other in terms of scrutiny, coverage and interest. The son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie carried one of the most notable names in not just football, but sports as a whole.

In addition, as he proved time and time again this fall, he can ball.

Between his raw talent and NFL lineage, Manning earned the No. 1 ranking in the Class of 2023. And now that he is finished with his senior year of high school, the 17-year-old quarterback is set to graduate early and enroll at his college of choice.

That school, of course, is Texas. Manning chose to play for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns over offers from Ole Miss, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and others.

He could have played wherever he wanted, obviously, but he chose the burnt orange.

Why did Arch Manning chose Texas?

The nation’s top-ranked recruit recent revealed what led him to Austin in an interview with Steve Wiltfong.

Arch Manning wants to help bring Texas back to the biggest stage. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Manning said that first and foremost, the “grand tradition and fanbase” was most exciting. He is “glad to one day be a part of it.”

Although he has yet to be on campus as a student, Manning has been to Texas on multiple occasions and loved what he saw.

I really enjoyed Austin as a city itself — Arch Manning, via 247 Sports

In addition, the coaching staff played a big role in his decision. Manning said that he has a lot of trust in coach Sarkisian, who was in charge of his recruitment. While many outsiders might not be a fan of the former Alabama offensive coordinator and USC head coach, the players do and that’s what matters.

Obviously Coach Sark has a rich history. He’s developed a lot of good players and been on some good teams. I think they’ve gotten better this year and they’re going to keep getting better. — Arch Manning, via 247 Sports

To help Texas keep getting better, its top prospect in 2023 is going to work on its behalf. Manning is pushing hard to get more top athletes to join him in signing later this month or in February.

We’re working on Deandre Moore from Bosco in California, he’s a good player. We’ve got to make sure everyone stays and signs and I’m working on Duce Robinson, he’s a stud, we need him. And obviously Anthony Hill. — Arch Manning, via 247 Sports

Moore is a four-star receiver. Robinson is a five-star tight end. Hill is a five-star linebacker.

Manning is working to get all of their pens on the paper. He feels as though something special is building at Texas and he wants to keep the ball rolling.

In the meantime, he will wrap up his last semester at Isidore Newman on the 17th— and then it’s off to college.