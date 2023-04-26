Arch Manning Will Not Receive A NIL Deal Until He’s The Starting Quarterback At Texas

Videos by OutKick

There was a lot of chatter about whether or not Arch Manning would be receiving NIL deals once he got to Texas. Turns out, his family is not allowing it right now according to Longhorns’ head coach Steve Sarkisian.

I am sure some folks will shake their head this notion, but the Manning family runs things differently. How will this play out over the next few years is up for debate, but right now the family is sticking to its guns according to the Texas coach.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas,” Steve Sarkisian told the Houston Touchdown Club. “It was absolutely not.”

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian said Arch Manning doesn't have a NIL deal. Sarkisian said Archie Manning's and the family's stance is Arch can't have a NIL deal until he becomes a college football starter. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) April 26, 2023

It’s safe to assume after watching the Texas Spring game that it could be a while before Arch Manning receives an NIL deal, if this is actually the plan. Sarkisian named Quinn Ewers he starting quarterback after the final practice of the Spring, putting to bed any type of controversy.

“I don’t ever want to take the stinger of these other guys that they’re not competing for something or that they’re not striving for something because they’re all talented players. They’re great teammates with one another, and I think they appreciate how hard each of them work,” Sarkisian noted about Manning and Murphy. “I think we’re in a very fortunate position to have three quality guys in that room that work the way that they do.”

As for what Arch Manning will do when it comes to NIL, I still have a hard time believing that if some massive company offers him a good chunk of change that he would turn it down.

“The beauty of it for us, his NIL value, whatever it is, his grandpa (Archie Manning) won’t let him take any NIL money,” Sarkisian went on. “He (Arch) said ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.”

But, it all goes through the Manning family, so we’ll see how long this will actually last.