Arch Manning Steals College Football Playoff Media Day, Even Though He Likely Won’t Play Monday, And Has Barely Played At All

Videos by OutKick

NEW ORLEANS – Just as the Texas-Washington College Football Playoff national semifinal Media Day kicked off Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, a tsunami of nearly 40 reporters hurried toward the side chairs.

This dome, other than most of the roof, survived Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Monster Truck events for decades, so it could handle this field rush. But it was something to see, particularly since the attraction was a No. 3 quarterback for most of this college football season.

Arch Manning Has Thrown 5 Passes All Season For Texas

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has attempted five passes with two completions in two games as a Longhorn true freshman in 2023. He didn’t even make the seating chart distributed to reporters. A total of 26 Longhorns players did, including starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Texas No. 1 quarterback Quinn Ewers watches a throng of reporters circle backup quarterback Arch Manning at Media Day in the Superdome Saturday in New Orleans. Texas meets Washington in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the dome Monday. (Photo Courtesy Of FOX 8 TV).

But 30 something scribes and TV folks rushed by Ewers, once they located Manning seated with other “co-star” players on the sidelines – literally – of the football field. No. 2 Washington (13-0) will play No. 3 Texas (12-1) on that field Monday (8:45 p.m., ESPN). The winner will play the winner of Monday’s other semifinal (5 p.m., ESPN) at the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Michigan (13-0) and No. 4 Alabama (12-1) on Jan. 8 in Houston.

Texas Backup QB Drew A Crowd, Starter Quinn Ewers Did Not

For a few minutes, Ewers, who has thrown 351 passes in 11 games this season, sat at his media table with no one to interview him. He was just interviewed for 30 minutes by reporters on Friday in New Orleans, though, and has been routinely interviewed all season.

Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning answers questions at Sugar Bowl Media Day on Saturday. (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

Manning answered questions for the first time as a Texas Longhorn. That was the draw. That and his name. His last interview was after his Newman High School team of New Orleans lost in the playoffs in 2022. Manning signed with the Longhorns’ Class of 2023 as the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-4 Manning made it clear right away that he is not worthy of the mini-Taylor Swift swarm.

“I’m just a regular guy,” he said. “I’m not some super hero. I’m kind of just a regular student. I like to hang out with the fellas. I let people take an occasional picture or sign autographs. That’s the only difference.”

QB’s Grandfather Is Saints Great Archie Manning

That and he is part of quarterback royalty. His grandfather and namesake Archie Manning became a super hero of run and pass at Ole Miss in the late 1960s. He finished third for the Heisman Trophy in 1970 before going on to play for the New Orleans Saints from 1971-82. The Superdome opened in 1975.

Arch’s uncle Peyton Manning finished second for the Heisman as Tennessee’s quarterback in 1997 and became a Hall Of Fame, two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback with Indianapolis and Denver. His other uncle Eli Manning starred at Ole Miss and won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Arch Manning has practiced this week with the Texas Longhorns in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome underneath his grandfather Archie Manning’s name high in the rafters. Archie Manning is a member of the Saints’ “Ring of Honor.” (Photo By OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau).

His dad, Cooper, who is Archie’s oldest son, signed to play wide receiver at Ole Miss. He had to quit football because of a rare bone disease. Grandpa and grandmother Olivia Manning – Ole Miss’ homecoming queen in 1970 – and mom and dad still live in New Orleans, minutes from the Superdome uptown.

“I’m sure they’re all having a great weekend in New Orleans,” Arch said. “It’s good to be back. It’s been cool to practice where he played. I’m glad to be in my hometown.”

Arch Manning Is A Play Away From Playing QB For Longhorns

It would be better, if he was playing. But Ewers was the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation, too, in 2021 when he left Carroll High School near Dallas to sign with Ohio State. Then he transferred to Texas in 2022. And he has had an excellent season. Ewers is No. 11 in the nation in passing efficiency at 162.6 on 248-of-351 passing for 3,161 yards and 21 touchdowns with six interceptions.

But with No. 2 quarterback Maalik Murphy transferring to Duke recently, Manning is one play away from being the Longhorns’ quarterback.

“Hopefully, that (an injury) doesn’t happen,” Manning said. “And Quinn has a great game and we win. But I’ve been preparing all year as if I am the starter.”

That is what grandpa and both uncles have advised him to do.

Arch Manning asks for quiet from the crowd at Texas Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2023, against Texas Tech. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“I think I’ve gotten better every week,” he said. “It’s just another game, but there’s a lot. There’s a lot on the line with this one. But it’s still just another game.”

Until he’s out there, that is.

“If my name is called, I’ll be ready to roll,” he said.

If Texas loses to Washington or in the national title game, the chances of Ewers returning for his redshirt junior season will be strong. Should Texas win it all, Ewers may enter the 2024 NFL Draft with Manning taking over the No. 1 job. Manning has been a starting quarterback since his freshman season at Newman. He’s not used to the waiting.

Arch Manning Is Waiting Patiently To Be Texas Quarterback

“I think you have to trust the process,” Manning said. “My time – whenever that may be – is coming. It’s not been too difficult (being patient). Just a little bit of a learning curve.”

There was talk he may transfer for more immediate playing time, but then Murphy transferred.

“I mean, there are always rumors, especially nowadays,” Manning said. “I haven’t looked into transferring at all. I’m focused on developing and helping this team anyway I can, and one day playing for the University of Texas like I’ve always wanted to.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has been up front with his quarterbacks, Manning said.

“Sark’s one of the realest guys I know,” he said. “He keeps it 100 percent with you, and that’s what I want.”

Sarkisian doesn’t mind making fun of his “super” prospect either. When Manning drew national headlines by losing his Texas ID as he started school as an early enrollee last January, Sarkisian was behind some teasing.

“I lost it in English class,” Manning said. “I went back to the dorm, and I got a Facetime call from Sark with the ID in his hand. A girl in the class had returned it to the football office. He was joking around. It was pretty funny.”

It may not have been that funny when Manning “misplaced” the same ID again. Turnovers can destroy a quarterback. But these were not lost fumbles.

“I still have the original,” he said. “I guess I lost it twice.”

The incident – like the flock of interviewers around him Saturday – reminded Arch Manning just how much of a celebrity he already is through five passes and two games of mop-up duty.

Arch Manning throws a pass for Texas in a win over Texas Tech this season. (Getty Images)

“My first week on campus when I lost my ID, I didn’t think that it would blow up like it did.

Funny, Uncle Eli drew headlines when he got lost in the Big Apple early in his days as a Giant.

Manning has fumbled a football along with his ID as well.

“I haven’t played much,” he said. “I’ve had some good hand-offs. But I fumbled a snap once. I just took my eye off it. I’m glad I got that out of the way.”

And he was happy to get that 45-minute interview out of the way Saturday. Many more to come, but now he’ll return to the back stage where he has been all season … for now.

“My grandfather always likes to say in interviews, less is best,” he said. “Sorry about that, guys.”