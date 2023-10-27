Sarkisian Announces Unexpected Arch Manning Update Ahead Of BYU Game

Videos by OutKick

It sounds like there’s a real chance Texas fans could see Arch Manning get on the field Saturday.

The Longhorns play BYU in Austin this weekend, and Quinn Ewers is out after suffering an injury to his throwing shoulder.

The expectation once Ewers was out has been that Maalik Murphy will get the starting nod against the Cougars. That decision was officially announced Thursday after Murphy – the slated QB2 – and Manning split reps in practice.

However, don’t rule out Arch Manning just yet.

There’s a chance Arch Manning could play against BYU. Maalik Murphy will start at QB for the Longhorns. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Steve Sarkisian open to playing Arch Manning.

While Murphy will get the start against the Cougars, head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t completely committed to keeping Arch Manning on the bench.

He told the media a decision hasn’t been made yet on whether or not Manning will get on the field Saturday, and discussions have been held about it happening, according to Anwar Richardson.

Sark also told the media he sees value in playing Manning, who hasn’t taken a snap all season. Let me know your predictions on if Manning will play at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

When asked if Arch Manning will play on Saturday, Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian hasn't made that decision. Said they've discussed it but wants to make sure it's in the best interest of the team. He sees value in it, but is not ready to make that call yet. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) October 26, 2023

Will Texas fans see Arch play against BYU?

This entire situation has been unexpected for fans. Nobody really thought there was any chance Arch Manning would sniff the field. While Murphy is getting the start, Manning did get to split first team reps in practice.

That was a clear sign Texas was getting him ready and Sark is comfortable with him playing if necessary. Now, he’s not ruling out Manning getting his first snaps of the season Saturday against BYU.

Will he play? That remains to be seen, but the fact the door is open for Texas fans to see Arch get his first snaps Saturday will definitely make Longhorns supporters excited.

Arch Manning is the future. Fans can’t wait to see what the former top overall recruit is capable of.

Will Arch Manning play against BYU? Steve Sarkisian hasn’t ruled it out. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Will it happen Saturday? If Texas blows out the Cougars, there’s a real chance Manning could see some action. The stadium will explode with cheers the moment he steps on the field. That’s a guarantee. Send me your predictions on if he’ll play to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.