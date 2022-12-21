Arch Manning Officially Signs With Texas

Arch Manning is officially headed to Texas to play for the Longhorns.

The top recruit in America in 247Sports’ rankings officially signed his LOI Wednesday morning to play for Steve Sarkisian after an incredible career at Isidore Newman.

Cooper Manning via text says his son, Arch Manning, has signed with Texas. "He was ready at 7am." #Texas — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 21, 2022

Is Arch Manning the next great college QB?

The hype around Arch has been off the charts for years. Ever since he got under center at Isidore Newman, there’s been nonstop talk about his potential.

The hype is understandable. Arch Manning has two uncles with four combined Super Bowls and a grandfather who was a great QB in his own right.

Will Arch be the next great Manning QB? (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

When Eli and Peyton Manning are your mentors, expectations are going to be very high. That’s just reality. It might not be fair, but it’s true.

However, Arch Manning has never backed down or cracked under pressure. He’s been the top recruit for a large chunk of his high school career and after maybe the most closely-followed recruiting of a player in history, he signed with Texas on National Signing Day.

Expectations are incredibly high for Arch. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Having said all of that, let’s keep expectations in check. Short of Quinn Ewers getting hurt, Arch Manning will likely redshirt in 2023.

As good as he is, Ewers isn’t losing his job. It’s just not going to happen. It’d be foolish to pretend otherwise.

Arch Manning will likely sit for a year behind Quinn Ewers. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Once 2024 gets here, the world will be Arch’s oyster and the eyes of the college football world will be upon him at Texas.