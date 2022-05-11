Arch Manning Confirms Three SEC Schools In The Lead For His Commitment

And then there were three. The race to secure Arch Manning’s commitment, the class of 2023’s No. 1 overall prospect, appears to be down to three SEC schools.

OutKick relayed last month that the three schools were reported to be Texas, Georgia and Alabama, and the latest Manning quarterback prodigy has now confirmed as such. Manning went on record after Isidore Newman School’s (New Orleans, LA.) first spring football practice Monday and said the above three schools are in the best shape to earn his commitment.

TEXAS TAKES THE LEAD IN RACE FOR ARCH MANNING, GEORGIA & ALABAMA REMAIN INVOLVED

No decision has been made and Manning didn’t offer a specific timetable for when he expects to make a decision on his future, but his official visit slate should become known in the summer.

First throws for nations No. 1 QB Arch Manning as spring football Uptown begins https://t.co/Si9SHjp3bv pic.twitter.com/XniTTQRyt7 — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 9, 2022

“It’s kind of getting closer,” Manning told On3’s Sam Spiegelman. “I don’t really have a point yet, but I guess it’s kind of narrowing stuff down. I’m looking forward to [making a decision] either before the season or during the season or after the season. If I was ready I’d probably commit right now, but I’m not, so I’m just waiting.”

Other schools remain on the outside looking in, still attempting to get Manning on campus, however. Two of those programs are Florida and LSU, with Manning having not visited either school under the new regimes of Billy Napier and Brian Kelly, respectively.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound junior still has one season left at Isidore Newman, coming off throwing for 5,731 yards, 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions on 64.8% passing over his three years as starter.

