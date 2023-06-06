Apple Debuts Crazy Expensive New Goggles, Apple Vision Pro, Which We’ll All Probably Own In 10 Years

Videos by OutKick

The next jump in technological advancement is here, and it costs a crap ton of money.

Apple unveiled its new augmented reality headset — the Apple Vision Pro — during the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference.

Vision Pro features two 4K micro OLED displays and dual drivers with Spatial Audio #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/LiBruMLn94 — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 5, 2023

The Vision Pro features an external battery pack and two hours of battery life #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/6RT1Ux3OSH — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) June 5, 2023

While the ridiculously expensive gadget looks like the unofficial Mark of the Nerd, it’s a pretty bada** device.

New Apple Toy Is Here To Take Over The World

You can bet this thing will be worn around cities like AirPods by 2034. So check out the early look at the new device set to trigger society’s downfall…

With a digital HUD that can be worn anywhere (mockery included), the Apple Vision Pro headset lets users perform the same tasks from an iPhone in a real-time display that interacts with the world around them.

Welcome to the era of spatial computing with Apple Vision Pro. You’ve never seen anything like this before! pic.twitter.com/PEIxKNpXBs — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 5, 2023

(NOTE: Virtual vs. augmented reality: virtual is a complete digital recreation of an environment or item, while augmented reality enhances the perception of real-life objects.)

How the Apple Vision Pro display system will work #WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/07ESF44rDH — The Verge (@verge) June 5, 2023

Apple Vision Pro announcement at #WWDC23 in 6 minutes pic.twitter.com/TE49yDVKmz — Engadget (@engadget) June 5, 2023

Impressive and frightening at the same time, the Apple Vision Pro goggles are destined to be the new IT thing when it launches in early 2024.

It will be priced at a modest $3,499 per unit, so sign up for those extra credit cards now.

The reaction to the price of the Apple Vision Pro though! 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/5MCRhEtHMQ — Jennifer Opal (@_jenniferopal) June 5, 2023

Apple Vision Pro Is A Game-Changer

The Vision Pro’s description reads (via Apple):

Vision Pro creates an infinite canvas for apps that scales beyond the boundaries of a traditional display and introduces a fully three-dimensional user interface controlled by the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes, hands, and voice. Featuring visionOS, the world’s first spatial operating system, Vision Pro lets users interact with digital content in a way that feels like it is physically present in their space. The breakthrough design of Vision Pro features an ultra-high-resolution display system that packs 23 million pixels across two displays, and custom Apple silicon in a unique dual-chip design to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.

Apple Vision Pro Specs:



• M2 Chip



• R1 Chip



• 17 Sensors



• 6 Microphones



• 2 Micro LED Displays, 4K Per Eye



• Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality



• Built In Spatial Audio With Audio Ray Tracing



• Vision OS



• Finger Tracking, Eye Tracking, Voice Control



• No… pic.twitter.com/01ApKJc0DT — @Zuby_Tech (@Zuby_Tech) June 5, 2023

The freaky new goggles will make staying entertained on the internet much more accessible, thus making ignoring your significant other easier.

With an instant face-to-face connection to fellow Apple product owners and analysis of its user’s biometric data, Vision Pro will become the world’s foremost tool for tracking and being tracked. Which is surely not in Apple’s interest …

Just imagine a beta version of the Ready, Player One devices, which led to a decrepit, catatonic American society with all its flashy colors, sights and sites.

While this Apple AR headset has the same potential as FTX or Crystal Pepsi to flop, it’s a fully realized version of what Mark Zuckerberg envisioned for his Meta project. So suck it, Facebook.

Just don’t try to think of the many ways a device like this will be sabotaged by hackers or men who haven’t felt the touch of a woman in years.

Here’s What Twitter Thought of the Apple Vision Pro:

me using the new apple vision pro pic.twitter.com/a4ZlsuCsl3 — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 5, 2023

Parents after buying their kids the Apple VR Headset for Xmas pic.twitter.com/TQvlTTFUAa — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) June 5, 2023

Apple Vision Pro VR looks cool. Here's what you see when you put it on: pic.twitter.com/0sTtpk4CcR — 🏴‍☠️ Maddox 🏴‍☠️ (@maddoxrules) June 5, 2023

Time to sell my kidneys for this 🤫#WWDC23 pic.twitter.com/sGtoBRCvRh — ᴸ𓂆ᴹ (@_thyyms) June 5, 2023

my concerned friends swimming into view as i scroll virtual tweets in my apple vision pro pic.twitter.com/gvGW9UU173 — James Vincent (@jjvincent) June 5, 2023

POV: the year is 2035 and HR is about to fire you pic.twitter.com/RK4UJzPm8f — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

Apple to Facebook, Google, and Snap pic.twitter.com/HP2IHOiN7h — Kevin Kwok (@kevinakwok) June 5, 2023

The apple vision pro saved our relationship pic.twitter.com/D8urN8Squb — mihir (@__mihir) June 5, 2023

Leaked footage of the Apple Vision Pro in action 🤣 pic.twitter.com/mjepAGCUEE — Financelot (@FinanceLancelot) June 5, 2023

my bank account after buying the Apple Vision Pro pic.twitter.com/81837UWaT2 https://t.co/UwfV7LNdb3 — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) June 5, 2023

Apple during their VR headset reveal 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kc9WphuRAR — Elon Musk (Parody) (@ElonMuskAOC) June 5, 2023

If Apple thinks I’m gonna buy their dumb little VR headset…they are absolutely correct. pic.twitter.com/HMczzFGUJy — Dylan Park-Pettiford (@dyllyp) June 5, 2023

With a cumbersome form and a $3500 price tag, Apple’s headset seeks to take VR back to its 1990s roots: A thing you try out at the mall and say “wow this is cool I bet in 30 years they’ll have a comfortable version I can afford” pic.twitter.com/PTe0JODRrx — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) June 5, 2023