Thirteen Fumbles, No Need For A Bathroom And A Slip-N-Slide Party All Part Of App State’s Rain-Soaked Cure Bowl Victory

What do you get when the skies open up and two teams battle in a monsoon? App State and Miami Ohio delivered one of the wildest bowl game performances in recent memory, for all the wrong reasons.

First off, congratulations to App State for winning the Cure Bowl 13-9 in Orlando, Florida. After scoring the game’s only touchdown, we found out this was going to be a muddy mess. I feel for both teams in this postseason outing.

On a positive note, ESPN analyst Booger McFarland pointed out postgame that neither team needed a bathroom break during the downpour. Rather than run to the sideline tent or locker room, Booger jokingly pointed out that the conditions gave each player an opportunity to just ‘Let It Flow’ on the field.

Booger McFarland (@ESPNBooger) on the one upside of playing a football game soaking wet in the rain 🤣🤣 #LetItFlow pic.twitter.com/cDXXYyQ9Mt — Video from: @TSV__1 (@TSV__1) December 16, 2023

Imagine being part of one of these teams and finding out you’re headed to sunny Florida for a bowl game. Disney World, Universal Studios, laying out by the pool with a side of football, it was all part of the plan. But this game turned into the muddiest bowl game in recent history and viewers were treated to players slipping around all over the field.

Not only were fans of both teams prepared for a wonderful afternoon of football in Florida, but the players were hoping to have a turnover free game. Nope, that wasn’t going to happen on Saturday afternoon, with a record being snapped in the process.

For the first time since 1988, both teams combined to tie the record for most fumbles in a game. In the announcers booth, Robert Griffin III made it a point to say he wasn’t born the last time something like this happened in a college football game.

Only 5 of the 13 fumbles were lost, but this was a sight to behold.

The on-field call of fumble stands! Ronald Clarke scooped it up before EJ Jackson came away with the ball. pic.twitter.com/y3ZJWwx7Cp — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 16, 2023

Postgame Slip-N-Slide Celebrations For App State

Thanks to the fantastic field conditions for this type of celebration, App State took full advantage of the flooded field. Covered in paint and ready to party, Appalachian State players immediately started their own slip-n-slide party as the clock ticked down to zero.

Victory formation … victory slide pic.twitter.com/FOpvbGBxnx — App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 16, 2023

What a great way to close out the 2023 season for App State, winners of its last five of seven games.

I hope the coaching staff gives the players a few days off following the win in Orlando, because they should be headed straight for Disney World on Sunday.