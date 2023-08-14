AP Top-25: Is Georgia Ready For A Three-Peat, Will Texas Finally Smash National Narrative, Is It Michigan’s Time? Other Storylines

Videos by OutKick

Let the chaos begin. The Associated Press released the first Top-25 of the college football season and Georgia obviously took the top spot. Questions surrounding the quarterback situation at Alabama will continue to draw eyes, along with who will be this year’s TCU and make a playoff run that captivates a nation.

For the first time since 2009, Alabama is ranked outside the top-3 of the initial AP preseason rankings

All the while, Michigan is looking to finally breakthrough the semifinal ceiling behind Jim Harbaugh’s stacked roster. After losing the last two games against its hated rival, Ohio State is looking to break this mini-run from the Wolverines. Ryan Day has another talented roster, led by wideout Marvin Harrison Jr., along with a defense that should cause problems along the line of scrimmage.

Full AP Top-25

Georgia Michigan Ohio state Alabama LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Washington Texas Tennessee Notre Dame Utah Oregon Kansas State TCU Oregon State Wisconsin Oklahoma North Carolina Ole Miss Texas A&M Tulane Iowa

Georgia Playing Dynasty Mode, Texas A&M Hoping For Rebound Year

The Bulldogs enter the season as the AP Top-25‘s No.1 ranked team for the third consecutive season, looking for another championship trophy to add to their collection. If Georgia can pull-off the three-peat, this will go down as one of the most dominant runs in college football history. Even with a change at quarterback, Kirby Smart has another offensive unit set to break the hearts of teams across the SEC.

Even with a new OC in Mike Bobo, don’t expect much to change of the offensive side of the ball. A healthy group of running backs, along with plethora of talented wide receivers will once again place them in the drivers seat for a third consecutive title.

As for Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher hiring Bobby Petrino to run the offense should certainly help the passing game. One of the most inconsistent teams in 2022 will have Conner Weigman return as quarterback, looking to prove that last year was just a fluke. We all know that roster is filled with talent, but the Aggies cannot afford to get sloppy on defense, which was a crux at times last year. An early game against Miami will give us a look at the trajectory for 2023.

Is Notre Dame Ready To Match Top-25 Expectations? Texas Back?

Marcus Freeman went out and grabbed one of the best passers in college football, brining in QB Sam Hartman from Wake Forest. After winning nine games in his first season at Notre Dame, it’s time for the Fighting Irish to prove it can get back into the national conversation on a weekly basis. Freeman has his quarterback, while the defense should be better in 2023.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman (10) looks on during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold Spring Football Game at Notre Dame Stadium on April 22, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Once again, we’re going to find out how good Texas has the chance to be, early on in the season. Led by Quinn Ewers, the Longhorns will travel to Tuscaloosa on the second weekend of September for a showdown with Alabama. If Steve Sarkisian can go into hostile territory and steal a win, maybe we can start a quiet chant of ‘Texas is back’. Either way, the Longhorns are talented enough along with offensive line to cause problems for opposing defenses this season.

Alabama Playing The Underdog Role? Michigan Is Ready

Ok, Nick Saban can hang the online clippings all over the building if he prefers, but Alabama shouldn’t need any outside motivation in 2023. For what feels like the first time in forever, a QB competition is well underway in Tuscaloosa. Will it be Jalen Milroe or Ty Simpson getting the starting nod against Texas? Yes, I did skip the first game against MTSU because it will turn into a tryout game for the Longhorns. Under new OC Tommy Rees, who brought transfer QB Tyler Buchner with him from South Bend, Alabama will continue to pound the football.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

This quarterback battle actually gives us a reason to tune into the Tide’s first game for longer than two quarters, so that’s a positive. But, Nick Saban knows he has to make a decision in the next three weeks, which could define the 2023 season. Either way, Alabama is loaded on both sides of the ball and should once again fight for a playoff spot and SEC title.

As for Michigan, it’s time to cash-in on all this talent and play for a national championship. After consecutive seasons of losing in the semifinals, the Wolverines have a chance to win it all again. Led by JJ McCarthy at quarterback and maybe one of the best backfields in college football behind Blake Corum, this team is set for 2023.

After a back and forth squabble with the NCAA, the committee of infractions did not sign-off on the punishment for Jim Harbaugh. Now, the Michigan head coach should be on the sidelines for the first month of the season, hoping to finally lead his program to a national title.

Now we get to talk about these rankings until the first week of the season, where everything could go sideways.

Bring on College Football.