AP Obsesses Over Race Due To ‘Lack’ Of Black Players In World Series

Few people are more obsessed with race than modern day mainstream sportswriters.

The 2022 World Series begins Friday, with the 106-win Houston Astros, who have yet to lose in the postseason, taking on the surprising 6th seed Philadelphia Phillies.

For most fans, it’s an unexpected matchup with plenty of interesting subplots; namely whether the Astros can win a title without using trash cans, or if Bryce Harper’s postseason success will continue on the game’s biggest stage.

The Astros also have yet to lose in the playoffs after completing a sweep of the New York Yankees.

But for the sportswriters at the Associated Press, the postseason really isn’t about baseball at all; it’s about race.

According to a recent story the AP published, this is the first time since 1950 that there are no Black players involved in the World Series.

Except, of course, the Astros manager is Black.

Astros manager Dusty Baker. (Getty Images)

Not to mention that the article goes into detail on how racially diverse both teams’ rosters are, with numerous “Afro-Latin” players competing:

“Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Peña, Yuli Gurriel, Cristian Javier and Framber Valdez of the Astros and Segura, Ranger Suárez and Seranthony Domínguez of the Phillies.”

Racial Identity Is Apparently What Matters

Yet despite Afro-Latin players often embracing “Black identity,” the AP suggests it’s not enough considering it’s “perhaps not for the same reasons that Black U.S. players do.”

They continue, suggesting that “Race and skin color hold a different currency in places like the Dominican Republic, Panama, Cuba and Belize.”

While the implication that Latin players who embrace “Black identity” aren’t actually black seems incredibly racist, the article also mentions that both teams have Black players in the organization who won’t be playing for a variety of reasons.

Michael Brantley and Josh James on the Astros are injured and out for the postseason.

Darick Hall debuted for the Phillies earlier in the season, but won’t make the roster. Although it’s unclear if the AP would count him since they specifically mention that he has a white mother.

Other teams also had Black players, but were eliminated in earlier rounds. Stars like Mookie Betts, Josh Bell and Michael Harris II, among others, didn’t reach the World Series.

So what’s the problem exactly? Who knows!

There were Black players throughout the rosters of playoff teams. The Astros manager is Black. Both Series participants have Black players in their organization.

It’s obviously an admirable goal to want more Black athletes competing in Major League Baseball. After the disgraceful segregation until 1947, players like Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds made history and changed the sport.

Trying to encourage more participation is great. Focusing entirely on race during baseball’s biggest event is not.