AOC Brags She Helped Stop Bill To Protect Supreme Court Justices Following Kavanaugh Assassination Attempt

A radical left-wing nut trying to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not enough to convince Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) that the justices need protection.

One day after the assassination attempt, Ocasio-Cortez bragged on Instagram that she personally helped halt a bill to provide security to Supreme Court justices, their families and staff.

Here’s AOC:

A day after some nut attempted to assassinate Justice Kavanaugh, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez brags on IG that she helped stop a bill to protect Supreme Court justices, their families and staff.

pic.twitter.com/Rvn86tDQHq — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 10, 2022

And here’s her running up the stairs to stop the bill:

Not all heroes wear capes.

AOC is referring to the bipartisan Supreme Court Police Parity Act that the Senate passed last month in response to large protests outside the homes of the justices. But the House has since held up the bill.

Given the radicalized nature of society, there’s no argument that these justices and their families are at risk. And that was the case before a leftist tried to murder Kavanaugh.

In the meantime, angry and nutty wokes vow to continue protesting outside the justices’ homes.

On Wednesday, a supposed justice group called Ruth Sent Us is now recruiting people to join them outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home.

Yet, according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), “Nobody is in danger over the weekend because of [us] not having a bill.”

Got it. Now, tell that to Kavanaugh and his family.

Pelosi says she may consider the bill next week. But she’s not making any promises. And with AOC involved, the justices may have to continue sitting in danger.

How self-absorbed and vindictive did AOC come across in that video? There’s no way there are 13 million living people who follow her on Twitter.

I think not. Must be a lot of bots.

Anyway, follow AOC on IG for more videos