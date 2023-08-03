Videos by OutKick

Antonio Gibson has been on both sides of the ongoing trouble amongst running backs in the NFL. In hindsight, he wishes that wasn’t the case.

Gibson, entering his third year in the NFL, is set to split time in the backfield with Brian Robinson this fall. Washington uses the 25-year-old as a running back, but nearly 20% of his career touches have come as a receiver.

He is the perfect pass-catching back because, well, he is a pass-catcher at heart.

Gibson spent two years at East Central Community College before transferring to Memphis in 2018. Both programs used him as a Swiss Army Knife.

However, Gibson had 50 catches for 871 yards as a receiver at ECCC and 44 catches for 834 yards as a receiver with the Tigers. He had just 249 rushing yards at JUCO and 369 rushing yards in Tennessee.

Gibson was a wide receiver by trade. Time saw him morph into a running back.

That is an unfortunate reality with the ongoings in the NFL.

Running backs are frustrated. They believe that they are worth more than they are getting in terms of compensation while owners refuse to drop a boat load of money on a player whose production, to some extent, can be replaced through the NFL Draft or less-expensive options.

J.K. Dobbins is the latest ball-carrier to get in on the drama.

Whether right or wrong, running backs just aren’t getting paid anymore. Especially compared to what they were getting just a few years ago when Ezekiel Elliott became the first to sign a $100 million contract.

The future of the running back position is completely up in the air. Gone are the days of high-priced ball-carriers— for now, at least.

Gibson sees what is going on around the league and admits to Kay Adams that he wishes he had stayed at the receiver position instead of switching to running back. It wasn’t his decision and hindsight is always 20/20, but he would have done things differently if he was in charge and could do it over.

Antonio Gibson played WR in college before switching to RB. Would he do it differently now given what is happening to the RB position?



"If I had the choice, I'd probably stay at receiver."



For Gibson to say that is rather eye-opening. Running backs wish they played a different position because of how bad things have gotten for their financial well-being.