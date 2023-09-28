Image Rehab? Antonio Brown Offers To Pay Off Random Person’s Student Loan

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown appears to be attempting to massage his public image.

AB has faced serious scrutiny for years, and has gone out of the way to make a fool out of himself since walking off the field as a member of the Bucs against the Jets in 2021.

He hasn’t played a snap in the NFL ever since, and almost certainly never will. Instead, he’s pivoted to a rap career and nonstop negative headlines.

Well, he’s now attempting to gin up up some positive press with one very simple strategy:

Handing out free money.

Antonio Brown offers to pay off random X user’s student loan. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for REVOLT)

Antonio Brown offers to pay off man’s student loan.

A random X user asked the former Bucs and Steelers WR, “what I gotta do to to[sic] get you to help me with my student loan?”

Well, if the man has the grades, AB is willing to help. Antonio Brown responded with, “Send me your report card if it’s all As n Bs will pay your student loan.”

Send me your report card if it’s all As n Bs will pay your student loan https://t.co/mbxEEivJGM — AB (@AB84) September 27, 2023

AB offers to send random X user some money to pay off a student loan.

There you have it, folks. As long as you have solid grades – a few Bs is fine – AB might be willing to pay off your student loans.

All you have to do is ask on X, cross your fingers and hope for the best. X is also having plenty of fun with Brown’s tweet.

There might be some serious Michael Scott vibes going on.

Antonio Brown when he sees its all As n Bs https://t.co/2aaKVtLOAK pic.twitter.com/LzJhkL88ca — CrAstro🥷 (@CrAstro2) September 28, 2023

Now, will this actually be enough to help rehab Antonio Brown’s image? Almost certainly not, and if he doesn’t pay up if the grades threshold is met, then it’s going to be very embarrassing. Let’s hope the grades are met because it would be hilarious having to watch AB write a massive check to a random dude on X. Let’s make it happen!