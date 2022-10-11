Antonio Brown Upsets Twitter With Poor Joke About Arizona Cardinals

Antonio Brown has gone fully mad on social media.

On Monday, AB continued his online mischief by pouncing on the Arizona Cardinals for their embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5.

AZ and quarterback Kyler Murray had a day to forget — Brown thought he could poke some fun at their expense by giving them a new logo and name that is upsetting plenty of people.

“Starting my own Team Sign [Up!],” Brown tweeted, with a picture of their logo with a caption with the poor joke.

Starting my own Team Sign 🆙 pic.twitter.com/qdK8q5RNGR — AB (@AB84) October 10, 2022

While some laughed it off as a joke, the post was a perfect reminder that AB’s genuinely losing his mind.

He later pinned the tweet to the top of his Twitter feed as a way to double down.

If it wasn’t the shirtless mid-game tirade in his final game for the Buccaneers, his recent jabs at former teammate Tom Brady show that Brown has lost all integrity or common sense.

ANTONIO BROWN VICIOUSLY MOCKS TOM BRADY’S MARITAL TROUBLES, APPEARS TO ANNOUNCE RETIREMENT, FLEXES SIX-FIGURE MUSIC MONEY

As Brady made headlines for his strained marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen Brown rode the coattails of the story by throwing sleights at his former QB.

Brown posted a picture of himself and Bünchen hugging after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 55 win, which was inevitably rubbed all over Brady’s face on social media.

On Sunday, AB posted a mock book titled “Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce” with Brady, Bündchen and Brown’s faces on the cover.

The former wideout has reached Network levels of lunacy.

Let’s see what appears next …