Antonio Brown Sees Tom Brady Unretiring In The Near Future

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown thinks Tom Brady‘s retirement won’t last too long.

TMZ Sports reports Brown believes his former quarterback isn’t done with football just yet. Brown told the outlet he thinks Brady will be back on the field in 2022.

When asked if he thinks Brady was “going to retire for good,” Brown replied, “Why would he do that?!”

Brady did officially announce his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1, but TMZ reports the QB recently said he’s content with his decision.

Tom Brady's 2nd TD pass of the day goes to Antonio Brown.



📺: #ATLvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/EMdqIO97si pic.twitter.com/IXaiAMPL5U — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021

The 44-year-old surprisingly called it a career after throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns on 67.5% passing in his second season with the Buccaneers.

It seems like even Rob Gronkowski thinks the GOAT may come back in a couple of years.

