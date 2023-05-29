Antonio Brown Offers Cam Newton $150,000 For AFL Team

Videos by OutKick

Antonio Brown isn’t short on crazy ideas. He’s tossing a Hail Mary at former NFL MVP Cam Newton, offering the embattled free agent a whopping offer to play one game for his National Arena League team, the Albany Empire.

Antonio Brown Wants To Team Up With Cam Newton

AB shot his shot online with a tweet, asking Cam Newton to join his AFL team for one game and a fat $150,000 check. He tweeted, “If anybody seen @CameronNewton let him know he haven’t thrown me a touchdown in a game yet and now we finally can make it happen @thealbanyempir 6/16/23 in Albany nyc ! I’m offering Cam 150k one game play with me please spam his account.”

Brown hopes Cam Newton will join the Albany Empire — a team he hasn’t even played a down for due to incomplete paperwork.

An AB-Cam team-up is undoubtedly crazy enough that it makes sense.

On one side, you’ve got a guy whose last NFL game ended in him ripping off his shirt and parading on the field during a live play.

Throwing to him, theoretically, is a guy whose career may or may not have been derailed because of his eccentricities. Cam Newton has blamed his exit from the league on his dreadlocks instead of his failing accuracy as an NFL quarterback.

Newton played his final game in 2021. That season he completed 54.8 percent of his passes, throwing four touchdowns to five interceptions.

Without any real NFL offers coming Cam’s way, it’d be worth it for the ex-Panthers QB to consider another shot at football for a cool 150K. What’s there to lose?

