Antonio Brown Buys Wild ‘The Godfather’ Watch That Includes 666 Diamonds

With Antonio Brown attempting to get deeper into the music and entertainment game he simply had to buy a ridiculous watch. The former NFL wide receiver went with a ‘The Godfather’ themed timepiece that includes a whopping 666 diamonds.

The 666 diamonds aren’t even close to being the coolest part of the watch, however.

A miniature Vito Corleone is sitting in the middle of the watch, and the Swiss music box inside plays the first 120 notes of the film’s theme song. You can see an epic video showing all angles of the watch by Jacob & Co. here.

Why have one watch when you can have two, though?

According to TMZ, Brown also picked up a rose gold Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon. While there isn’t a miniature movie character in the middle of that one, it does include a crankshaft that moves 16 pistons up and down inside the watch.

The two watches ran AB somewhere around $800k, which is 1/100th of what he made during his 12-year NFL career.

Jacob & Co.’s website does explain the watches come with two-year warranties, so he’s got that going for him.