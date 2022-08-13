Antonio Brown Claims He Wants To Play For This NFL Team

Antonio Brown thinks there’s a shot he might still return to the NFL.

The disgraced receiver hasn’t played a snap of NFL football since he stormed off the field against the Jets and was cut by the Bucs.

Now, he wants the Dallas Cowboys to reach out to him!

Antonio Brown wants to play for the Cowboys. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

“Tell Jerry Jones to call me … If he want the production, maybe,” the former Steelers and Raiders receiver told TMZ when talking about maybe playing for the Cowboys.

To make the situation even stranger, when he was asked where he thinks he’ll end up, AB said, “The sky.”

Earlier in the week, Antonio Brown claimed his greatest regret in life was that he couldn’t watch himself play live, and compared himself to Jesus and the Beatles.

He’s on a delusional heater that is unmatched!

If Antonio Brown truly believes he’s going to return to the NFL, he’s living in a fantasyland.

He burned bridge after bridge as he bounced around the league before finally landing in Tampa with Tom Brady.

Will the Cowboys sign Antonio Brown? (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Instead of doing everything possible to make the most of his time with the Bucs, he straight up quit during a game.

You’re simply never going to bounce back from that.

Antonio Brown wants to return to the NFL. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

AB can talk all he wants about playing for the Cowboys or any other team, but it’s just not going to happen.