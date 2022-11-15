Antonio Brown Makes Stupid Decision Involving Tom Brady

Antonio Brown made a mind-boggling decision on social media involving Tom Brady.

Brown, who was teammates with Brady on the Bucs, seems to be a steady downward spiral, and has even gone on the attack when it comes to the QB’s private life and his ex-wife Gisele.

Well, he appears to want to escalate. The former NFL player shared a screenshot of a text from the QB on his verified SnapChat (I even downloaded the app to verify it myself). TMZ reported that text message, which hadn’t been publicly seen before, was from 2021, and it’s not clear what caused Brady to send it.

Antonio Brown shares text message from Tom Brady. The message is critical of AB’s behavior. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“When I met you, you were humble, willing to learn and anxious to improve things in your life. In a short period of time, you have done those things and accomplished some great things. And very much on the path to success long term. Unfortunately, you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months,” the text from Brady stated.

The message also shows Brady calling out AB for his circle of friends who are also “erratic and out of control and leading” the former NFL player “down a negative path.” You can read the whole message below.

(Credit: Antonio Brown Snapchat)

Why would Antonio Brown share this message?

If this message is actually from Tom Brady (there’s always a chance AB is faking it for attention), then Antonio Brown looks like an absolute clown for sharing it.

This text message reads like someone who is a true friend reaching out. It reads like someone who actually cares about Brown’s wellbeing.

Oftentimes, only the ones who care the most reach out when things go south. That appears to be what happened here if it’s authentic.

Antonio Brown shares 2021 message from Tom Brady. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Yet, Antonio Brown shared the seemingly private message for his followers on a massive social media platform. Did he think it would make Tom Brady look bad?

It most definitely doesn’t. Again, if it’s real, it makes Tom Brady look like an awesome guy who only has Brown’s best interests at heart.

Antonio Brown posted a message seemingly from Tom Brady on SnapChat. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unfortunately, this is just the latest sign that the clown show with Antonio Brown isn’t close to ending. What an unreal fall from grace.