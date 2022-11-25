USMNT Defender Antonee Robinson Talking All The Trash Ahead Of Matchup With England

USMNT defender Antonee Robinson is not lacking any confidence ahead of his team’s highly-anticipated matchup against England on Black Friday. The U.S. defender, who plays his club soccer for Fulham in England, is talking quite a bit of trash about the Three Lions.

On the eve of what is arguably the biggest game in USMNT history, Robinson shared insight into this American side’s mindset going into the rest of the tournament.

Spoiler alert: the USMNT believes it can win the World Cup.

“Everyone in our squad believes we can beat any team on our day,” Robinson told The Times. So why not think we can get out of this group and then go and win every knockout game?”

The USMNT takes in the national anthem ahead of it’s World Cup match against Wales. (Getty Images)

Robinson makes it sound so simple, but the USMNT path to simply get out of the group stage is far from an easy one.

After a disappointing draw against Wales on Monday, the United States needs a result against England on Friday. A loss against the fellas from across the pond would be less than ideal, while a draw would keep the U.S. very much afloat to advance.

Antonee Robinson Not Worried About Being The Underdog Against England

Robinson, along with everyone else with a brain, understands the USMNT is a major underdog against England, but plenty of underdogs have shocked the sports world over time.

“We’re definitely an underdog. Our group is pretty tough but we’ve got to think we can go through and we have got to want it more than anyone,” Robinson explained.

“I remember the day after that draw a headline in one of the English papers, ‘England have the easiest group’ and all that’s going to do is fire us and Wales up. You think you’re just going to come and get a win? It never goes like that.”

“You saw what happened in the Nations League, England losing to teams they thought they’d turn up and beat.”

The 25-year-old not-so-subtle reminder of how awful England was in the Nations League shows he and the USMNT are not taking this matchup lightly. England was beaten by underdog Hungary not once, but twice, in the tournament earlier this year.