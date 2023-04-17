Anti-Dog, Anti-American Flag ESPN Guy Says It’s ‘Not Ridiculous’ To Call White MVP Voters Racist

Videos by OutKick

Domonique Foxworth was a mediocre cornerback in the NFL. He’s now an analyst on ESPN, where his mission is to get Twitter to like him for his incendiary remarks about white athletes.

In 2020, Foxworth announced he openly roots for Josh Allen to fail because the Bills quarterback’s fans — and we quote — support dogs and the American flag.

Foxworth suggests that people who like Allen are mostly white, and thus, not his cup of tea.

Last week, Foxworth returned to the headlines. He joined three-time failed talk show host Bomani Jones to record a podcast thanking Kendrick Perkins. They appreciated Perkins pressuring voters into considering race when voting for MVP.

Foxworth stated it is “not ridiculous” to accuse MVP voters of racism, the point of Perkins’ hypothesis in April.

He took issue with anyone who criticized Perkins’ race-bait, calling the backlash “disproportionate.”

So here’s another ESPN stooge promulgating the idea that NBA voters are racist ghouls holding black players down.

Except, of course, accusing said voters of racism is ridiculous.

Just five of the past 33 MVP winners are white. The rest are black. Only 15 percent are of the color Foxworth, Perkins, and Bomani say benefit from privilege in MVP voting.

As Charles Barkley said when asked about the topic “If only five white guys have won MVP in the last 30 years, [claims of racism] make zero sense – his argument. Zero sense.”

Revealing it is to hear Foxworth and Perkins say the number of white winners ought to be a topic of conversation.

“It’s past time to discuss,” said Perkins.

White players are the minority in the NBA. And they hardly ever win the award. Yet, two ESPN employees claim the volume in which white players win concerns them.

That doesn’t sound very inclusive of them.

ESPN culture

Still, Foxworth and Perkins are less to blame for their commentary than their bosses. ESPN executives have created a safe space for employees to declare white people racist sans an ounce of evidence.

At most networks, executives and producers would require a personality to cite proof before shouting racism. Other networks would quash any assertion like Perkins’ that runs counter to the evidence that exists.

But not at ESPN.

There, Perkins received no backlash for his recklessness. In fact, ESPN inserted him as a guest on its flagship PTI program days later in a show of support.

ESPN sent the message that Perkins’ behavior is acceptable. Even rewarded. Thereby equally anti-white imbecile Domonique Foxworth sought to relight the same flame over a month later.

What’s more, Foxworth made his accusation at a time in which odds say Embiid will most certainly win the award. Another black MVP winner would throw further water on the hypothesis that voters have a racial bias against black hoopers.

However, don’t expect such facts to stop Foxworth from pushing similar narratives.

Domonique Foxworth might not like dogs, the American flag, or white athletes. But he adores inflammatory, baseless discussions about racism — it’s the strategy of his entire media career.