Anti-Cop Protestors March For Crazed Shooter Killed In Standoff; Shooter’s Victim Outraged By Protest

An anti-cop protest in honor of Andrew ‘Tekle’ Sundberg, a Minneapolis man killed by police after engaging in a shootout on Thursday, was interrupted when the survivor of Sundberg’s shooting denounced the protestors for treating the gunman like a martyr.

The group of protestors rallied outside of the late Sundberg’s apartment on Saturday, claiming injustice through Sundberg’s death.

Twenty-four-year-old mother of two, Arabella Foss-Yarbrough, was reportedly threatened by Sundberg and shot at, twice, while she was in her apartment on Wednesday night.

Cops were called to the scene and helped Foss-Yarbrough, and her two- and -four-year-old sons, escape; then engaging with the gunman.

Sundberg shot at the police and was killed in the confrontation.

After watching the George Floyd-like protest appear, Foss-Yarbrough angrily confronted the protestors — captured on video — and pleaded with them not to hail Sundberg and condemn the police for a confrontation that saved her and her children.

Things boiled over during Saturday's rally and march for Tekle Sundberg, when the 24 year old woman who says he was shooting into her apt. showed up voicing her frustration with those gathering in front of her building on Sundberg's behalf.

“My kids have to deal with this and probably have a mental illness now because they almost lost their lives. There’s bullet holes in my kitchen because he sat in the f–ing hallway watching me move,” Foss-Yarbrough shouted. “He tried to kill me in front of my kids.”

The departed gunman’s father, Mark Sundberg, appeared and supported the enraged mother of two.

“I am so sorry,” said Mr. Sundberg, as relayed by Fox News Digital.

One protestor responded to the mother’s outcry by shouting, “You’re alive.”

“I have Black children; I am a woman of color!” Foss-Yarbrough also said. “If I would have lost my life, would you guys do this for me?”

A GoFundMe page was started for the mother after she lost her job due to the incident. The description in the donation page read:

Hi everyone, I’m raising money for my younger sister Arabella Foss-Yarbrough and her two young boys, ages 4 & 2 after learning her job terminated her today. She spent hours the prior night behind police holding her small children tightly after narrowly escaping her apartment as her neighbor who lived across the hall stalked her movement through the wall and opened gunfire into her apartment. He had been harassing her and stalking her for months. The 6 hour stand off with the man and the MPD ultimately ended in his death on July 14th 2022.

Her apartment is a crime scene. She is not allowed to retrieve anything even with police escort. She now has no job, no identification, wallet, clothes for her self or children. My little sister is strong but she is breaking and needs more help than our family can provide at this time so I’m reaching out to the community. Anything would help so she can at least cover her standing bills while she gains new employment and focuses on her and the boys mental and emotional health.

As of current reporting, there is no known cause for Foss-Yarbrough’s termnination.

