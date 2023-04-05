Anthony Richardson Visiting Six Teams, Ravens In The Mix Amid Lamar Jackson Drama: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Anthony Richardson will reportedly visit at least half a dozen different NFL franchises.

The former Florida quarterback is expected to be one of the first passers off the board in the first round of the NFL Draft April 27.

The dual-threat QB has plenty of raw talent and incredibly physical tools, but still needs a lot of polishing before he’s ready to lead a franchise.

Who will draft Anthony Richardson? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Now, the picture of teams interested is starting to become clearer. Richardson will visit the Raiders, Panthers, Falcons, Titans, Colts and Ravens, according to Josina Anderson.

The Seahawks could also be interested but don’t have a scheduled visit.

Where will Anthony Richardson land?

There’s no doubt the former Florida QB is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. He’s pretty much a lock for the first round.

After that, very little is clear. There’s chatter he could go within the first few picks because of his natural attributes, most notably his size and athleticism.

However, he didn’t exactly put up huge numbers at Florida. Last season, he threw for 2,549 yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He did impressively rush for nine scores and 654 yards. That’s what really makes him such an intriguing prospect.

Anthony Richardson is one of the most intriguing prospects in the NFL draft. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Will the Ravens take a run at Richardson?

The Ravens hold the 22nd pick in the draft. It seems unlikely Richardson is still available that deep into the first round.

If he is, will Baltimore pull the trigger? Lamar Jackson’s future with the franchise remains incredibly murky.

The Ravens used the non-exclusive franchise tag on the star QB. That means the Ravens can match any offer extended to him or let him walk for two first round picks. If Jackson leaves and Richardson is available at 22, John Harbaugh and the Ravens might take a serious look at grabbing him.

If a QB viewed as a potential top five pick slips that low, it would be considered an absolute steal.

Where will Anthony Richardson land in the NFL draft? (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson remains one of the most fascinating prospects in the draft just a few weeks out from round one. With six visits on the books, fans are starting to get an idea where he might land. Have a prediction? Let us know in the comments.