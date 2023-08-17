Anthony Richardson Works Hard To Ingratiate Himself With Indianapolis Colts Fans, But Performance Dictates Everything

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts drafted quarterback Anthony Richardson with the #4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move surprised many around the NFL. But the team clearly wanted Richardson to be the face of its franchise.

They wasted little time in naming him the starter for the first game of the season. Richardson’s regular season NFL debut is set to take place on Sunday, September 10 at home against the reigning AFC South champions, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Richardson, by all accounts, plays the part of franchise quarterback perfectly. At least off the field. On the field is obviously still yet to be determined.

Colts fans already love their new signal-caller, and why wouldn’t they? He goes out of his way to make fans happy. He continued that trend on Thursday.

#Colts QB1 Anthony Richardson signed autographs until a team staffer forced him to leave. The rookie even signed and gave away his cleats when a few kids repeatedly begged for them.



There’s also a cameo from AR’s little bro, Corey Carter, who was rocking his big bro’s helmet. pic.twitter.com/6Oav4KbhMy — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2023

Although, one young fan left just slightly disappointed…

Anthony Richardson really pump faked a kid 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qN3EC05ySY — Colts Militia (@coltsmilitia_) August 17, 2023

He made a really nice throw in practice, too.

👀 and that’s your starting QB @Colts fan…wow! Great catch from 3rd year WR Amari Rodgers 👏🏻 #ForTheShoe #ColtsCamp pic.twitter.com/Mmvid3FLiy — Michael Villegas (@mikevillegas__) August 16, 2023

All of that is great, but nothing matters more to fans than performance on the field. And it could be tough sledding early in the season.

The Colts are debuting a rookie quarterback and rookie head coach. Not to mention, this is a team that was TERRIBLE last season.

And Richardson’s NFL preseason debut got off to an inauspicious start.

That’s to be expected. Not only is Richardson an NFL rookie, but he didn’t play all that much in college, either.

Bryce Young, the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and C.J. Stroud, the #2 overall pick, started at least 25 games in college. Plus, both quarterbacks played in MASSIVE college football games, with both appearing in the College Football Playoff.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson didn’t have the college football pedigree of other top picks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Conversely, Richardson started just 12 games in his college career. And none of those games were close to the level of the College Football Playoff.

So expect some growing pains from the young quarterback. And he probably knows that.

Makes perfect sense that he’d be doing everything he can off the field to buy him as much good will and time on the field as possible.