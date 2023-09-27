Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young On Track To Return To Lineups After Missing Time

Videos by OutKick

There’s good news on the NFL rookie quarterback front for the Indianapolis Colts with Anthony Richardson and Carolina Panthers with Bryce Young. But it comes at a strange time.

Richardson, who missed last week’s game while in concussion protocol, will be practicing on Wednesday, per coach Shane Steichen. Richardson will take starter repetitions in practice but he remains in the concussion protocol.

There is optimism Richardson can clear the protocol by the end of the week.

Anthony Richardson Back With Colts Starters

Young, the first overall selection of the draft last April, also is expected to practice on Wednesday after missing Sunday’s game, per coach Frank Reich. Young is trying to overcome an ankle injury.

Reich said Young “tested” the ankle on Tuesday and responded well enough to work in practice on Wednesday — at least on a limited basis. Young did not practice at all last week.

The irony is both teams desperately want their young starters back in the lineup despite more than surviving their absence.

Panthers Want Bryce Young Over Dalton

The Panthers lost at Seattle but backup quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 361 and two touchdowns without an interception.

The Colts, meanwhile, went to Baltimore and upset the Ravens. No, Indy didn’t do a lot of scoring on offense, getting in the end zone only once. But backup Gardner Minshew was a steadying influence for the unit and played well enough — avoiding any interceptions while throwing a touchdown.

Minshew did have a brain lock moment but that’s beside the point of how the game went.

None of that is the point for the Colts or Panthers. These teams are committed to getting their rookie QBs back in the lineup and letting them develop this season.

Both will say the right things, like Steichen talking about wanting to week every week, but the greater point of the season is getting the young quarterbacks to grow up and be ready to play great in the future.

Both are on course to get back in the lineup for Sunday.

