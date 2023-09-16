Anthony Rendon Throws The Angels Under The Bus

Videos by OutKick

It’s been yet another frustrating, confusing year for Anthony Rendon as a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

2023 started out on the wrong foot for the star third baseman, with Rendon physically fighting with an Oakland A’s fan.

READ: ANTHONY RENDON FAN ALTERCATION: NEW VIDEO EMERGES; ANGELS PLAYERS REPORTEDLY MEET ABOUT INCIDENT

Somehow, it actually went downhill from there.

Rendon, when healthy, was terrible. Bizarrely, he hit just two home runs in 43 games, leading to a woeful slugging percentage in the low .300’s. For a player with a career slugging percentage closer to .500. And that’s before he got hurt.

Rendon last played for the Angels over two months ago, on July 4th. And strangely, there’s been virtually no update or explanation for what the injury actually is.

Both Rendon and the team have studiously avoided discussing what happened or how his recovery is progressing.

Until now.

Angels beat writer Jeff Fletcher spoke to Rendon, who said he found out a few weeks ago that he had a fractured tibia. And the team just…never said anything about it.

Anthony Rendon said he's had a fractured tibia this whole time, per @JeffFletcherOCR



He said he found out it was fractured a few weeks ago and doesn't know why the Angels didn't announce it pic.twitter.com/x7Pb1ZMRNt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 15, 2023

A weird situation gets even weirder!

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 01: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a sacrifice fly that scored a run against the Oakland Athletics in the third inning at RingCentral Coliseum on April 01, 2023 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Anthony Rendon Situation Latest Odd Incident In Disappointing Season

Not telling the media about the injury is an odd choice, unless there’s more to this story than Rendon’s telling.

Maybe he or his representatives asked the Angels not to say anything, and he’s deflecting now. Or maybe the team wanted to keep the injury quiet for some reason.

Either way, it’s another entry in the team’s disastrous 2023. Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout and Rendon have all suffered major injuries, and trade acquisitions were so disappointing they were promptly given away for nothing.

READ: THE ANGELS ARE NOW GIVING AWAY KEY PLAYERS FOR FREE

Now they head into the offseason with Ohtani widely expected to jump ship, Trout potentially asking for a trade, and a third baseman who just threw his team under the bus for not discussing his injury.

At least Rendon’s only signed through 2026 and has been worth less than four WAR from 2020-2023. Things are going great.